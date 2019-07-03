Dem Rep. Wants to Prosecute People Who Mock Congress

Image Credits: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) said she wants to shut down and prosecute people who make fun of Congress online.

“Those people who are online making fun of members of Congress are a disgrace,” she said during a speech in Homestead on Tuesday. “And there’s no need for anyone to think that is unacceptable.”

Wilson also seemed to imply that she wanted to work together with Big Tech to censor on-line speech.

“We’re going to shut them down and to work with whoever it is to shut them down, and they should be prosecuted.”

She also bizarrely claimed that mocking Congress is “against the law.”

“You cannot intimidate members of Congress – private members of Congress – it is against the law and it’s a shame in this United States of America.”


