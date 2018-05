Rep. Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.) told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Thursday that he’s “rooting” for President Donald Trump’s negotiations with North Korea.

Swalwell, a frequent critic of Trump, was asked by Blitzer if he gives Trump credit after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo negotiated the release of three Americans captured by North Korea.

A date and location were also scheduled for Trump’s summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

