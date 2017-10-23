Dem Senate Candidate Headed Soros Project to Transform Feds Into SJWs

Doug Jones, the Democratic candidate for December’s Senate special election in Alabama, spearheaded an effort on behalf of a legal group massively funded by billionaire George Soros that sought to fundamentally transform the role of U.S.

Attorneys from one of prosecuting criminals to activists that enact a so-called progressive criminal justice agenda.

Among other things, Jones’ project called on federal prosecutors to reduce or avoid sentences for drug offenders, make decisions about seeking jail time on individual cases based upon federal incarceration levels and use their pulpits to “spread change” and work with outside “community organizations” to root out the “causes of violence.”

