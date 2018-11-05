Dem Senator Admits to Hitting Wife

A resurfaced court document detailing a 1981 Family Court deposition sent to Big League Politics reveals Senator Tom Carper admitted to slapping his ex-wife in the face to the point where her eye bruised and swelled.

After weeks of rumors and speculation on social media, a Family Court deposition document reveals Tom Carper, a Democratic senator from Delaware, admitted to slapping his then wife to the point where it “caused some discoloration” of her eye and swelling.

The incident occurred in in either the late 1970s or the early 1980s between Carper and his ex-wife, Diane Isaacs.

Read more