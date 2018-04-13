Dem Senator Badgers Pompeo: 'Is Gay Sex a Perversion?'

A likely candidate for president in 2020, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey took the opportunity of CIA director Mike Pompeo’s confirmation hearing for his nomination to become secretary of state to show the Democratic Party base his social-issue bona fides.

Booker wanted to know not only whether Pompeo, an outspoken evangelical Christian, opposed same-sex marriage – even though party leaders Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton once also rejected it – but whether or not he thinks “gay sex is a perversion.”

The former Kansas congressman emphasized he has a record, including in the CIA, of treating every employee fairly, regardless of sexual orientation.

