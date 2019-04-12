Dem Senator Brags: Assange is “Our Property” Now

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin bragged during an appearance on CNN that Julian Assange is “our property”.

Manchin told CNN’s New Day that Assange is now “our property. We can get the facts and the truth from him.”

Manchin’s macabre delight at Assange being arrested for the crime could barely be concealed.

"It will be really good to get him back on United States soil," says @Sen_JoeManchin on Julian Assange's arrest. "He is our property and we can get the facts and the truth from him." https://t.co/fLnA1AKrpJ pic.twitter.com/0pKuILT6NP — New Day (@NewDay) April 11, 2019

“One would think a Democratic senator from the south would avoid allusions to slavery,” commented Zero Hedge.

Democrats are still irate because they blame Assange for Hillary Clinton losing the 2016 presidential election.

That had nothing to do with her being an inherently corrupt, unlikable elitist who had nothing whatsoever to offer millions of middle class and working class Americans, of course.