Dem Senator Brags: Assange is “Our Property” Now

Image Credits: Wiki.

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin bragged during an appearance on CNN that Julian Assange is “our property”.

Manchin told CNN’s New Day that Assange is now “our property. We can get the facts and the truth from him.”

Manchin’s macabre delight at Assange being arrested for the crime could barely be concealed.

“One would think a Democratic senator from the south would avoid allusions to slavery,” commented Zero Hedge.

Democrats are still irate because they blame Assange for Hillary Clinton losing the 2016 presidential election.

That had nothing to do with her being an inherently corrupt, unlikable elitist who had nothing whatsoever to offer millions of middle class and working class Americans, of course.


Related Articles

Australian Activist Attempting to Enter America Interrogated and Deported

Australian Activist Attempting to Enter America Interrogated and Deported

Government
Comments
Video of Candace Owens Destroying Ted Lieu Nears CSPAN Record

Video of Candace Owens Destroying Ted Lieu Nears CSPAN Record

Government
Comments

Study: Opioid Epidemic Costing US Governments Almost $40 Billion

Government
comments

Dems Rage Against Barr For Backing Claims FBI Spied on Trump Campaign

Government
comments

Lawmakers Push For Another $11 Billion In Electric Vehicle Tax Credits

Government
comments

Comments