Dem Senator Compares Trump CNN Bodyslam Video to Terrorism

Image Credits: Miguel Discart / Wikimedia Commons.

Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM) compared a video that President Trump tweeted in July to terrorist propaganda on social media at a Senate Commerce committee hearing dealing with the presence of extremists online on Wednesday.

Asking a representative from Twitter about their rules of service regarding terrorist content, Udall brought up the video, saying it should have been removed from the site.

“You outlined Twitter rules against terrorism that expressly include that users cannot, and I’m quoting here, ‘cannot make specific threats of violence or wish for serious physical harm, death, or disease of an individual or group of people,’” Udall said.

The tweet in question:


