Dem Senator Demands More Censorship of Conservative Media

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy has called for social media websites to ban more conservative news outlets in the aftermath of Infowars being purged from the Internet.

Yesterday, Apple, Spotify, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube all deleted Infowars in a coordinated assault on free speech that sent shockwaves through the media.

Murphy responded by celebrating the bans and calling for more right-leaning sites to be targeted.

Infowars is the tip of a giant iceberg of hate and lies that uses sites like Facebook and YouTube to tear our nation apart. These companies must do more than take down one website. The survival of our democracy depends on it. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 6, 2018

Quite how silencing independent media platforms has anything to do with the survival of democracy was not explained by Murphy.

Democratic Congressman Seth Moulton went even further, accusing Alex Jones of inciting violence with no evidence whatsoever while asserting, “The internet will be a safer place with fewer of Alex Jones’ harmful conspiracies on it.”

Freedom of speech does not mean the freedom to incite violence with zero regard for the truth. The internet will be a safer place with fewer of Alex Jones' harmful conspiracies on it. Great to see this initiative by private companies. https://t.co/p1qcba6xhE pic.twitter.com/ZjAsP7rTsM — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) August 6, 2018

Meanwhile, Silicon Valley censorship of conservatives and libertarians continues to intensify as accounts linked to the Ron Paul Institute were suspended by Twitter in addition to Tommy Robinson being banned by Instagram.

