Dem Senator Has a Fit, Says He Was in "Tears of Rage" Over Trump "Sh*thole" Comment

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) had an angry meltdown at a hearing with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen earlier today, claiming he was in “tears of rage” over Trump’s ‘sh*thole comment.

Booker attempted to give Nielsen a dressing down over her claim that she did not remember what Trump said in the infamous meeting, but he ended up just looking unhinged.

After ranting that white supremacists were a bigger threat to Americans than Islamic terrorists, despite the DHS’ own stats showing that three out of every four terrorism culprits in the U.S. since 9/11 were foreign born, Booker went full retard.

"When Dick Durbin called me, I had tears of rage," Booker says. "And for you not to feel that hurt and that pain and to dismiss the questions of my colleagues … with tens of millions Americans hurting right now because they're worried about what happened in the White House." pic.twitter.com/0MS9t8WWM0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 16, 2018

“I’ve been in the Oval Office many times. And when the commander in chief speaks I listen. I don’t have amnesia on conversations I had in the Oval Office going back months and months and months,” he ranted, adding, “Your silence and your amnesia is complicity.”

Booker went on to claim that he suffered from “tears of rage” when he heard reports that Trump had referred to nations such as Haiti as “shithole countries,” before tearing into Nielsen for, “not [feeling] that hurt and that pain and to dismiss the question of my colleagues.”

Booker’s feigned righteous indignation was typical of leftists who pretend to be outraged over racism as a crass way of exerting political power.

“This is insipid. It’s Jon Lovitz ACTING! No, Booker didn’t have “tears of rage.” He had a presidential candidacy to launch. And if Democrats are fools enough to fall for this sort of theatrical nonsense, let them try it. Americans can still see through performances that rival Tommy Wiseau in quality,” commented Ben Shapiro.

Booker’s outburst was just another underhanded effort to get Republicans to cave on DACA in order to ‘prove’ that they’re not racist.

He’s by no means the first hysterical anti-Trump figure to pull the same stunt of trying to guilt trip the opposition into adopting Democratic immigration policies.

NeverTrumper Ana Navarro demanded Trump “contradict the widely-held perception that he is a dark-hearted racist,” by passing DACA.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer struck a similar tone, telling Trump to prove he’s not a racist bigot by giving “the DREAMers safety here in America.”

