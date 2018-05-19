Dem Senator: I Support 'Real' Second Amendment, Not 'Imaginary' One

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) declared on Saturday that he backs the “real” Second Amendment, rather than an “imaginary” version of the provision that he says is touted by gun rights advocates.

“I support the real 2nd Amendment, not the imaginary 2nd Amendment,” Murphy tweeted. “And the real #2A isn’t absolute. It allows Congress to wake up to reality and ban these assault rifles that are designed for one purpose only – to kill as many people as fast as possible.”

Murphy’s tweet came a day after a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas left at least 10 people dead and 10 others injured. Authorities also said they had located explosive devices at the school, as well as off campus.

