Dem Senator: ICE A 'Group of Incompetents'

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin hurled insults towards the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency during an immigration rally in Illinois Sunday morning.

“Look at ICE, what a group of incompetents. At this point they’re focused more on toddlers than terrorists. They want to, instead of deporting felons, they’re deporting families that are being persecuted by criminal gangs,” Durbin stated.

“They can either listen today, or they’re going to hear the message in November,” he added when asked about the message he wanted to send to his congressional colleagues.

