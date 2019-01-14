Dem Senator Slammed Over Blocking Wall, Shutdown

Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) is being called out on social media for his statement on the partial government shutdown.

Warner blamed the “suffering” of federal workers and contractors on President Trump in a Sunday tweet framing Trump as an “inept negotiator.”

History will show that President Trump, the supposed great dealmaker, is a truly inept negotiator. He's backed himself into a corner and thousands of federal workers and contractors are suffering as a result. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 13, 2019



Twitter users pointed out that Democrats are attending a Puerto Rican retreat with over 100 lobbyists and corporate executives while Warner is talking about the suffering of workers.

The voters demand you secure the border. You’ll not find us crying for government employees just like you don’t cry for slain Americans. If you all are too inept to prevent unauthorized people from entering our country, what do we even need a government for? — Steph (@steph93065) January 14, 2019



History will tell the story of a political party that was willing to sell its own country out for political power. — Kenny May (@may_km27bb) January 14, 2019



I am a federal worker and I choose to suffer in the short term over suffering in the long term in order to pay for freebies for illegal aliens. #BuildTheWall — Brian Wood (@snoopywood11) January 14, 2019



Bet some of the suffering workers and contractors would have liked to gone to Puerto Rico too. But Democrats don't care about American families, do they? Actions speak louder than words. #BuildTheWallNow #SchumerPelosiShutdown #DemocratsHateAmericans — Gina Ray (@Neeeeener) January 14, 2019



He will never be backed into a corner. He is the 1st president we have had that thinks for himself and does what he says. You can’t control him. What will you come up with next in an attempt to ruin his reputation? — Bonnice Forshey (@Bonnice53) January 14, 2019



The number of comments directed at Warner has now reached over four thousand. Check it out below:

