Dem Senator Slammed Over Blocking Wall, Shutdown

Image Credits: Shahar Azran / Contributor / Getty.

Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) is being called out on social media for his statement on the partial government shutdown.

Warner blamed the “suffering” of federal workers and contractors on President Trump in a Sunday tweet framing Trump as an “inept negotiator.”


Twitter users pointed out that Democrats are attending a Puerto Rican retreat with over 100 lobbyists and corporate executives while Warner is talking about the suffering of workers.






The number of comments directed at Warner has now reached over four thousand. Check it out below:

Infowars.com has frequently reported on the power people have by communicating directly to lawmakers on media platforms as it highlights globalists’ desire to monitor and censor online speech.


