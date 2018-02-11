Dem Senator: We Can Be 'Flexible' On Trump's Wall

Image Credits: Al Drago/Getty Images.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) says in a new interview that Democrats could be open to a compromise on President Trump’s plan for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Blumenthal told host John Catsimatidis on New York’s AM 970 that Democrats can be “flexible” on border security, but warned that a wall will not be built from “sea to shining sea.”

“On the wall, we would be willing to be flexible on border security,” he said.

“There are ways, again, to be bipartisan … in devising solutions to make our borders more secure using surveillance and sensors, better training for agents,” Blumenthal said, adding that “strengthening some of the physical structures and fences” could also be part of a deal.

Read more


Related Articles

Rand Paul Slams 'Ridiculous Waste' Of Taxpayer Money By Government

Rand Paul Slams ‘Ridiculous Waste’ Of Taxpayer Money By Government

U.S. News
Comments
Mexican Woman Trying to Illegally Cross Into US Falls Off Cliff, Breaks Spine

Mexican Woman Trying to Illegally Cross Into US Falls Off Cliff, Breaks Spine

U.S. News
Comments

GOP Rep Nunes: Dems Preventing Release of Schiff Memo by Packing It Full of Sources, Methods

U.S. News
Comments

Trump To Unveil $1.5 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Days After Signing Massive Budget

U.S. News
Comments

Fox News: ‘School Science Project That Connected Race & IQ Is Pulled After Complaints’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments