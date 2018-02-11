Dem Senator: We Can Be 'Flexible' On Trump's Wall

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) says in a new interview that Democrats could be open to a compromise on President Trump’s plan for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Blumenthal told host John Catsimatidis on New York’s AM 970 that Democrats can be “flexible” on border security, but warned that a wall will not be built from “sea to shining sea.”

“On the wall, we would be willing to be flexible on border security,” he said.

“There are ways, again, to be bipartisan … in devising solutions to make our borders more secure using surveillance and sensors, better training for agents,” Blumenthal said, adding that “strengthening some of the physical structures and fences” could also be part of a deal.

