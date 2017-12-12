Dem Senators Call on Trump to Resign 'Immediately'

Image Credits: Personal Democracy / Flickr.

Three of President Trump’s female accusers spoke with NBC’s Megyn Kelly Monday about their experiences, all claiming he took advantage of them sexually.

Former beauty pageant contestant Samntha Holvey alleged that Trump made her feel like “a piece of meat,” Rachel Crooks, a former receptionist, claimed he forcibly kissed her, and Jessica Leeds, a traveling saleswoman, says he groped and kissed her on an airplane. The White House has dismissed them as “false claims,” as Kelly reiterated on her show.

These women’s stories, however, were enough to convince Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) that the president needs to step down “immediately.” Should Trump resist those calls, Gillibrand is prepared to call for congressional hearings.

Read more


Related Articles

Former Planned Parenthood VP Tina Smith Replaces Disgraced Pro-Abortion Senator Al Franken

Former Planned Parenthood VP Tina Smith Replaces Disgraced Pro-Abortion Senator Al Franken

Government
Comments
Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith Named to Fill Franken Seat

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith Named to Fill Franken Seat

Government
Comments

No Neutral Ground: The Problem of Net Neutrality

Government
Comments

GOP Blasts $1 Million State Dept. Grant to Think Tank to Work with Venezuela Opposition

Government
Comments

Sheila Jackson Lee Congratulates ‘Doug Moore’ For Winning Alabama Senate Race

Government
Comments

Comments