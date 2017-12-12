Dem Senators Call on Trump to Resign 'Immediately'

Three of President Trump’s female accusers spoke with NBC’s Megyn Kelly Monday about their experiences, all claiming he took advantage of them sexually.

Former beauty pageant contestant Samntha Holvey alleged that Trump made her feel like “a piece of meat,” Rachel Crooks, a former receptionist, claimed he forcibly kissed her, and Jessica Leeds, a traveling saleswoman, says he groped and kissed her on an airplane. The White House has dismissed them as “false claims,” as Kelly reiterated on her show.

These women’s stories, however, were enough to convince Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) that the president needs to step down “immediately.” Should Trump resist those calls, Gillibrand is prepared to call for congressional hearings.

