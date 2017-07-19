Dem Senators Decline To Condemn Women’s March For Supporting Terrorist

Three prominent Democratic senators declined to withdraw their support for Women’s March after the organization declared support for Assata Shakur, a convicted cop-killer and domestic terrorist on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

Sens. Kamala Harris, Dianne Feinstein and Kirsten Gillibrand have all been enthusiastic supporters of Women’s March. As reported by The Daily Caller, the organization declared its support over the weekend for Shakur, who fled to Cuba after escaping from the prison where she was serving a life sentence. Shakur, Women’s March said, is a “sign of resistance.”

Women’s March responded to criticisms over the statement by re-affirming their support for Shakur, while claiming to be a “nonviolent movement” that doesn’t necessarily endorse all of Shakur’s actions. (Notably, the group declined to say that anything Shakur did was wrong.)

All three senators have remained silent on Women’s March’s support for a domestic terrorist. TheDC reached out to all three senators’ offices to ask if they would disavow or condemn the organization’s support for Shakur. Despite being given more than 24 hours to do so, all three declined to condemn or disavow Women’s March.

