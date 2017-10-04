Dem Senators to Introduce Bill Banning 'bump stocks'

Image Credits: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call.

A group of Senate Democrats is rolling out a bill banning a device that can simulate automatic gunfire with a semi-automatic weapon.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) announced that she and other Democrats will introduce legislation on Wednesday to ban the devices, known as “bump stocks.”

“The bill … would ban the sale, transfer, importation, manufacture or possession of bump stocks, trigger cranks and similar accessories,” according to a release about the forthcoming legislation.

The legislation comes as Democrats are reviving their effort to expand background checks and crack down on gun control laws in the wake of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Read more


Related Articles

Mentally Ill Left Uses Las Vegas Tragedy To Demonize White People

Mentally Ill Left Uses Las Vegas Tragedy To Demonize White People

Government
Comments
Radicalized Establishment To Expand Gun Control

Radicalized Establishment To Expand Gun Control

Government
Comments

House Passes 20-Week Abortion Ban

Government
Comments

Paul Ryan Sides with Hillary: Shelves Bill to Deregulate Suppressors

Government
Comments

Mandated Insurance — For Lawnmowers?

Government
Comments

Comments