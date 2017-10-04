Dem Senators to Introduce Bill Banning 'bump stocks'

A group of Senate Democrats is rolling out a bill banning a device that can simulate automatic gunfire with a semi-automatic weapon.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) announced that she and other Democrats will introduce legislation on Wednesday to ban the devices, known as “bump stocks.”

“The bill … would ban the sale, transfer, importation, manufacture or possession of bump stocks, trigger cranks and similar accessories,” according to a release about the forthcoming legislation.

The legislation comes as Democrats are reviving their effort to expand background checks and crack down on gun control laws in the wake of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

