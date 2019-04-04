Dem Stacey Abrams Still Not Conceding Election Defeat

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams questioned the legitimacy of her 2018 loss during an event in New York City on Wednesday, saying she refuses to concede the race to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, while accusing the GOP of stealing the election.

“Despite the final tally and the inauguration [of Gov. Brian Kemp] and the situation we find ourselves in, I do have a very affirmative statement to make: We won,” she told the crowd at the annual convention of the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network.

Abrams on why she didn’t concede: “I refused to concede because, here’s the thing: concession needs to say something is right and true and proper. … You can’t trick me into saying it was right.” Republicans “stole” the election from “the voters of Georgia.” pic.twitter.com/JvvsRSBWkw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 3, 2019

Abrams ran as a Democrat and would have been the first African-American woman governor in America had she won. She lost to Kemp by more than 54,000 votes, but has repeatedly refused to concede the outcome.

