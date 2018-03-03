Dem Strategist Tells Party: Stop Focusing On Russia

Democratic strategist Robin Biro chided his party Friday night for focusing too much on the Russia collusion story and not coming up with a coherent message for voters.

Biro argued on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that everyday Americans are not captivated by the Russia story — despite its wall-to-wall media coverage — and instead are “more concerned about what’s happening at home with their pocketbooks.”

“But right now the Russian meddling story just — it’s just not really resonating with every day Americans,” he said.

Read more


Related Articles

Schiff Concedes No Proof of Trump-Russia Collusion to The View

Schiff Concedes No Proof of Trump-Russia Collusion to The View

Government
Comments
Report: FBI Interviewed Huma About Clinton Emails After Investigation Was Closed

Report: FBI Interviewed Huma About Clinton Emails After Investigation Was Closed

Government
Comments

Report: Kelly Contradicts White House Timeline on Porter Resignation

Government
Comments

Rand Paul Bill to Repeal Gun-Free School Zones

Government
Comments

Repealing Gun-Free School Zones Act Would Make Schools Safer, Kentucky Lawmaker Says

Government
Comments

Comments