Dem Strategist Tells Party: Stop Focusing On Russia

Democratic strategist Robin Biro chided his party Friday night for focusing too much on the Russia collusion story and not coming up with a coherent message for voters.

Biro argued on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that everyday Americans are not captivated by the Russia story — despite its wall-to-wall media coverage — and instead are “more concerned about what’s happening at home with their pocketbooks.”

“But right now the Russian meddling story just — it’s just not really resonating with every day Americans,” he said.

