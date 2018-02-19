Dem Teacher Organizes Anti-Gun Meeting For Florida Shooting Survivors

A teacher at a Florida high school where a deadly shooting took place last week has sent out a mass text to students encouraging them to attend an anti-gun meeting.

“Please see attached. It’s a meet-up/rally to spread the word about the issues & help us make legislative change,” Marjory Stoneman Douglas journalism teacher Sarah Lerner said in her message.

The bulletin says: “Our Students are giving us hope. Join us Monday 2/19 at 3:00pm for a meet up with Everytown for Gun Safety at Coral Springs Center for the Arts.”

The event’s title suggests the meeting is about how to safely operate firearms, but in reality it’s veiled leftist language for gun control.

Lerner’s political beliefs are revealed on her Twitter, where she recently retweeted several gun control posts, including a HuffPo article covering HBO host John Oliver’s call for gun control.

She also lambasted Trump, saying he colluded with Russia, called him a disgrace to America, and then demanded he “do something” about gun control.

“There IS collusion, you clown, Get your head out of your ass and do something about what happened AT MY SCHOOL,” she tweeted Sunday. “This is the REAL NEWS. You came to Florida and didn’t talk to me, my students or my coworkers. You had a photo op and played golf. YOU are a disgrace to MY country.”

Seems like she’s going to be an impartial voice to this “gun safety” meeting.

Notably, the “Everytown for Gun Safety” group was formed by none other than gun grabber billionaire Michael Bloomberg in 2014 with a cash infusion of $50 million.

“This is not a battle of dollars, this is a battle for the hearts and minds of America so that we can protect our children, protect innocent people,” Bloomberg had said.

It’s also worth noting teachers texting students violates the Florida Code of Ethics and Conduct.