Dem Warns Colleagues: Ocasio-Cortez Platform Can't Be 'Majority' of Party

Rep. Seth Moulton (D., Mass.) on Sunday said that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has an “important voice” in the Democratic Party, but he emphasized the importance of the party having a diversity of views if they wanted to win and be the majority party in November.

Moulton appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” to discuss multiple policy issues, including President Donald Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the political platform of Ocasio-Cortez, a budding Democratic Party star after her primary win over Rep. Joe Crowley (D., N.Y.) in New York’s 14th Congressional District.

“Someone else that thinks she’s a part of a new generation of leaders, Democratic Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit the campaign trail with Senator Bernie Sanders this weekend in Kansas,” host Jake Tapper said.

