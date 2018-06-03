After a whirlwind series of negotiations and a war of words, the Trump administration says the meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on. And the announcement has caused the demand for the coin commemorating the meeting to skyrocket.

When the meeting was officially announced last month a coin was minted by the White House gift shop depicting President Trump and the North Korean leader.

Demand For President Trump Peace Coin With Kim Jong Un Crashing White House Gift Shop Servers https://t.co/A0EfRwnFKJ pic.twitter.com/L8zFdCC0R2 — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 3, 2018

The minting of the coin was used to mock President Trump after he announced that the summit was scuttled due to saber rattling from the North Korean government. After the second most powerful man in North Korea visited the White House Friday to personally deliver a letter from Kim Jong Un, Trump told reporters that the summit was back on.

The announcement has caused demand for the coin to skyrocket and the White House gift shop servers to crash. According to messages on the White House gift shop website:

Unprecedented demand for official "President Trump Historic Korea Peace Talks Coin" has caused phones and web site system for @WhiteHouse Gift Shop to keep crashing. pic.twitter.com/586TLyE3J4 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 2, 2018

