Democrat Announces Plan To Shut Down Terrorism Committee, Create Panel To Investigate Trump

Conservatives often joke about “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” the almost miraculous ability for the president to make leftists become so obsessed with him that they trip over themselves in the process. But sometimes, that phenomenon is no laughing matter.

It looks like the liberal mania with making everything into an anti-Trump crusade has reached a new level of ridiculousness. This week, a Democratic congressman confirmed his plan to shut down an important anti-terrorism subcommittee, and instead focus those resources on undermining the president.

“House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel is planning to dissolve the panel’s terrorism subcommittee and instead create a panel to focus on investigating matters related to President Trump,” Fox News reported.

