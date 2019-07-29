Democrat Baltimore Mayor Confirms Trump's Comments: "Oh My God, You Can Smell The Rats, Dead Animals"

Update : As the day progressed and the progressives pontificated as to just how racist the President’s remarks about Baltimore are, a viral video from September 2018 has awkwardly surfaced showing Democratic Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh decrying the state of parts of her city, specifically the smell of “rats” and “dead animals.”

As DailyWire.com’s Ryan Saavedra reports, Pugh made the remarks during a Fox 45 segment while touring a Baltimore neighborhood that was supposed to highlight her “violence-reduction initiative.”

“What the hell? We should just take all this sh*t down. … Whoa, you can smell the rats. … Whew, Jesus. … Oh, my God, you can smell the dead animals.”

FLASHBACK: Fox 45 news report in September 2018 with Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh: Mayor Pugh: "What the hell? We should just take all this shit down.” "Whoa, you can smell the rats." pic.twitter.com/BqhsL2Dsx7 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 28, 2019

So is Pugh racist too? (And we wonder how long before this clearly racist video is removed from Twitter).

The left, the mainstream media, and every virtue-signaling celebrity has quickly jumped on the bandwagon to support Rep. Elijah Cummings following President Trump’s “racist” tweets yesterday about the desperately terrible state of the congressman’s district.

However, despite tears and furore, none on the left is actually denying Trump’s facts – merely distracting with rage that #OrangeManBad. But Trump would not let it go, doubling down this morning:

Someone please explain to Nancy Pelosi, who was recently called racist by those in her own party, that there is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore. Just take… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

….a look, the facts speak far louder than words! The Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people. Now, lowest unemployment in U.S. history, and only getting better. Elijah Cummings has failed badly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

And, some have come to Trump’s defense.

As expected, White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney argued on “Fox News Sunday” that President Trump’s use of “infested” to attack Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) has “nothing to do with race.”

MULVANEY: “Does anyone watching this program dispute the fact or the possibility that if Adam Schiff said the same thing about the border, that the president would be attacking Adam Schiff the exact same way today?” WALLACE: “I don’t think he would be talking about his crime-investor, rodent-infested district.” MULVANEY: “He very well could. It has zero to do with the fact that Adam’s Jewish and everything to do with the fact that Adam would just be wrong for saying that. This is what the president does. He fights — ” WALLACE: “You’re completely comfortable with him saying that this is a rodent-infested district and no human being would want to live there? You’re comfortable with that personally?” MULVANEY: “Have you seen some of the pictures on the Internet? Just this morning from the conditions in Baltimore?” WALLACE: “You can do that in any inner city in America. And you could argue why doesn’t the president or something to stop it?” MULVANEY: “The richest estate in the nation has abject poverty like that. A state, by the way, dominated for generations by Democrats. I think it’s fair to have that conversation.

But, Baltimore resident (and awkwardly African American) Michelle speaks out…

Baltimore resident Michelle on CNN’s Victor Blackwell suggesting Trump was racist for his tweet: “Trump is not racist … I’m glad he put [Cummings] on blast. The rats just didn’t come. These houses just didn’t get torn down, they’ve been like this” (2/2) pic.twitter.com/yfW7Cd0vhg — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 27, 2019

“Trump is not racist.. I’m glad he put [Cummings] on blast. The rats just didn’t come. These houses just didn’t get torn down, they’ve been like this”

“What he said was definitely true. [Cummings] hasn’t done anything for us”

“[Cummings is] worried more about [caring for illegal aliens at the border] than his own people”

Sounds racist to us! Don’t believe Michelle?

Baltimore is a total and complete disaster. This is what happens when Democrats hold control and build their plantations in the city. There’s no denying the Democratic Party wants to enslave & shackle those in the inner city. Wake up, America. pic.twitter.com/QlnEhYjCHd — Jack Murphy (@RealJack) July 28, 2019

He claims to care about children & their future, however in West Baltimore you will find abandoned homes on every block. Many filled with trash, rodents & homeless looking for shelter. Children live on these streets seen here. This district belongs to @RepCummings. More to come.. pic.twitter.com/8z7tfIHU0q — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 25, 2019

So here are some awkward – probably racist – facts about Baltimore…

Baltimore has more than 30,000 abandoned homes according to the Housing Authority of Baltimore City. These vacancies are primarily located in neighborhoods with low incomes and high proportions of households of color.

Baltimore’s vacant buildings stand as a reminder, the city is rapidly shrinking. As illustrated in the map below, the areas with the highest concentration of homicides correspond precisely with the city’s vacancies.

Baltimore is on the verge of implosion. The city is an opioid hell-hole that has the most extensive wealth inequality in the country. Its millennial base is fleeing the city, headed to the suburbs to escape the out of control murders.

Baltimore struggles to curb violent crime as the city’s total homicides are expected to breach 300 in the coming days.

“We’ve got to teach folks that life is valuable. These folks don’t get up off the ground and get to live another day or to have another conversation with their daughter their father their mother their sister their cousin – they don’t get to do that,” Pugh said.

New evidence from ADT security study that examined FBI statistics shows the town is now the “most robbed” city in America.

Baltimore had the most significant number of robberies per capita – 95.87 for every 10,000 people.

ADT’s analytic analysts “looked at the FBI’s annual crime data [for 2017] for robbery rates to discover which city in each state experienced the most robberies.”

While robberies worsened in Baltimore, they declined nationwide, dropping by 28% between 2008 and 2017.

‘Neighborhoods Are Crying Out’: Baltimore Is Nation’s Deadliest Big City, Says FBI According to The Baltimore Sun, the city has sustained a vicious upcycle in violent crime since 2015, when the per annum number of homicides soared well above 300 for three consecutive years after civil unrest that followed Freddie Gray’s death from injuries suffered in police custody.

And finally, if everything’s so awesome, why are ‘human beings’ leaving Baltimore in droves?

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual population that has confirmed our thoughts: Baltimore is descending into chaos as a mass exodus of its residents is currently underway.

Government data showed the city lost 7,346 people, or 1.2% of its population, during the 12 months that ended July 1, 2018, reported The Baltimore Sun.

The exodus, which puts Baltimore’s population at 602,495 as of July 1, 2018, is one of the biggest losses the city has seen since 2001.

The overall trend for Baltimore is down. In the mid-1950s, Baltimore was America’s sixth most populous city, with more than 900,000 residents.

The city was one of the beating industrial hearts of America for decades, but since de-industrialization started in the 1970s to the present date, the city teeters on the edge of collapse.

So, you decide, is President Trump right about Elijah Cummings’ district? Or is its just “racist” to write about the facts in the Democratic stronghold?

Of, course, Cummings is not alone..

Speaking of failing badly, has anyone seen what is happening to Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco. It is not even recognizeable lately. Something must be done before it is too late. The Dems should stop wasting time on the Witch Hunt Hoax and start focusing on our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

Do you see a pattern here?