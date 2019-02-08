Democrat Blames Trump For Democrats Blacking Up In The Past

A Democrat from Texas, has vowed to impeach the President, attempting to blame Trump over Democrats blacking up in the past.

Rep. Al Green attempted to argue that the refusal of both Virginia’s governor, Ralph Northam (D), and the state’s attorney general, Mark Herring (D), to resign after admissions of wearing blackface in the past is Trump’s fault.

Green stated that it “is but a symptom of a greater syndrome that currently plagues our country as a result of not acting on President Trump’s bigotry.”

.@RepAlGreen: "There will be a vote on impeachment regardless as to what the Mueller Commission says." pic.twitter.com/07Nk0YxTHZ — CSPAN (@cspan) February 7, 2019

When we allow bigotry to infect the body politic with impunity at the highest level, other levels will expect impunity for their bigotry. Gov. Northam’s refusal to resign for his bigotry is a symptom. Failure to act on Pres. Trump’s bigotry is the problem. #ImpeachmentIsNotDead — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) February 7, 2019

So to reiterate Green’s logic, some Democrats blacked up in the 1980s, and it’s Trump’s fault they won’t resign now.

Green added that the Democrats are being protected “to a great extent because the Trump presidency has sent a message that you can be immune to the consequences of bigotry, by daring those with the authority and power to constitutionally remove you from office.”

Green kept digging, adding “We no longer stare bigotry down; bigotry now stares us down.”

“Further, an argument that Governor Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring should resign will subject us to accusations of political hypocrisy if we refuse to take on a bigoted president.” Green continued.

Green has previously introduced articles of impeachment against Trump based on the President “inciting racial divisions”.

“The remedy must be more than talking points about a much-needed conversation concerning bigotry,” Green said in arguing to impeach Trump, adding “We cannot allow bigotry to go unchecked.”

In a weird universe feedback loop, Green’s argument that Trump is to blame for white supremacists going unchecked is exactly what Ralph Northam said before the picture of him in blackface emerged.

Don't worry, I'm sure it won't be long until he condemns you. https://t.co/xTWJJsapUj — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 2, 2019

Green’s attempt to blame Trump for the blackface scandal has been mirrored by sections of the media, notably NBC News:

“I think it has something to do with what Donald Trump has unleashed. It has something to do with the reservoir that’s underneath our politics that can always be activated at any moment,” argued Princeton University Professor Eddie Glaude Jr. during a NBC panel discussion earlier in the week.

“Donald Trump has normalized this overt display of racism.” MSNBC political analyst Zerlina Maxwell agreed.

Why are Democrats so obsessed with blacking up? Almost like they're actually closet racists? Surely not? https://t.co/kdjQJVloN4 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 6, 2019