Democrat Congressman Admits He’d ‘Love to Regulate’ Free Speech

California Democrat Congressman Ted Lieu admitted Wednesday he’d “love” to police free speech.

In an interview with CNN, Lieu addressed Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s Tuesday testimony before a House Committee investigating various alleged privacy and censorship violations.

“I would love to be able to regulate the content of speech,” Lieu said. “The First Amendment prevents me from doing so, and that’s simply a function of the First Amendment, but I think over the long run, it’s better the government does not regulate the content of speech.”

In a tweet published Tuesday, Lieu also admitted he’d like to regulate Fox News’ speech.

I agree there are serious issues, but the speech issues are protected by the First Amendment. Would I like to regulate Fox News? Yes, but I can't because the First Amendment stops me. And that's ultimately a good thing in the long run. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 11, 2018

