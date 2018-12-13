Democrat Congressman Admits He’d ‘Love to Regulate’ Free Speech

California Democrat Congressman Ted Lieu admitted Wednesday he’d “love” to police free speech.

In an interview with CNN, Lieu addressed Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s Tuesday testimony before a House Committee investigating various alleged privacy and censorship violations.

“I would love to be able to regulate the content of speech,” Lieu said. “The First Amendment prevents me from doing so, and that’s simply a function of the First Amendment, but I think over the long run, it’s better the government does not regulate the content of speech.”

In a tweet published Tuesday, Lieu also admitted he’d like to regulate Fox News’ speech.

Media commentator Mark Dice breaks down the Left’s free speech double standard:


