Democrat Councilwoman Shows Support For Leftists Wanting To Intentionally Spread Coronavirus To Trump Supporters

A far-left Democrat Councilwoman said she stands in “solidarity” with liberals who want to purposely spread coronavirus to Trump supporters.

Denver Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca expressed disdain for Trump supporters after retweeting a rabid leftist fantasizing about mass-infecting Trump rally attendees with the coronavirus.

“For the record, if I do get coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can,” tweeted a woman named Susan Daniel.

Democrat Denver Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca says that she stands in "solidarity" with someone who says that they if they get the coronavirus that they will attend as many Trump rallies as possible She appears to have made the statement on her government Twitter account https://t.co/YySSLhcNBZ pic.twitter.com/fJV0nJycHR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 3, 2020

CdeBaca retweeted the sick tweet with a closed-fist emoji and the phrase, “#solidarity Yaaaas!!” on her official government Twitter account.

CdeBaca isn’t the first liberal to threaten intentionally spreading coronavirus to conservatives, but she appears to be the first government official to do so.

CdeBaca, who has been compared to socialist congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), was elected to Denver’s City Council last summer on a socialist platform, condemning capitalism and promising to “usher in” communism “by any means necessary.”

“I don’t believe our current economic system actually works. Um, capitalism by design is extractive and in order to generate profit in a capitalist system, something has to be exploited, that’s land, labor or resources,” CdeBaca said in April.

“I believe in community ownership of land, labor, resources and the distribution of those resources. And so, whatever that morphs into…will serve the community best, and I’m excited to usher it in by any means necessary,” she added.

The Colorado GOP has called on CdeBaca to resign over her apparent support of bioterrorism.

“Councilwoman CdeBaca praising a social media post calling for Trump supporters to be infected with the Coronavirus is simply disgusting,” said Colorado GOP Executive Director Lx Fangonilo. “There can be no room in our politics for wishing harm on Americans who have a different political beliefs. Democrats in Colorado and across the country need to condemn this evil statement.”

STATEMENT: Colorado GOP calls on Councilwoman CdeBaca to resign over praising a social media post calling for Trump supporters to be infected with the coronavirus. #copolitics https://t.co/WX5LHawlBR pic.twitter.com/Ln0Q2ZDEbU — The Colorado GOP (@cologop) March 3, 2020

A poor misguided soul brainwashed into supporting an authoritarian government believes the free market, capitalism and the freedom to choose to participate are the enemy.

