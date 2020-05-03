Democrat Ex-CIA Agent Says Comey Must Get The 'Death Penalty' If Found Guilty Of Treason

Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey should face the death penalty if found guilty for weaponizing FBI against Donald Trump and his campaign in 2016, according to ex-CIA agent and Democrat Bryan Dean Wright.

“My preference, I’d love to see the death penalty,” Wright said on Fox & Friends Friday. “And boy oh boy, I’ll tell you, if I could flip the switch myself, I’d do it.”

If AG Barr & Durham have evidence against Comey & Co for treachery in 2016/2017, I want them prosecuted. And if they’re found guilty, I want them to face the death penalty. Lawlessness of the kind we’ve seen must be met w/ a deterrent so horrible that it won’t happen again. https://t.co/xx9dr25biX — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) May 3, 2020

“Because these men are traitors. They absolutely assaulted not just the Trump administration, but your vote, my vote, and anybody who went to the ballot box in 2016 irrespective of who we voted for.”

“They decided that they were going to choose the nation’s political winners and losers,” Wright added.

Wright’s remarks come after the government released documents last week from General Michael Flynn’s investigation showing the FBI deliberately tried to set up and frame Flynn in order to get him fired or prosecuted.

Among the most damning evidence was a hand-written FBI note describing how they were going to entrap Flynn.

“What’s our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?” reads the note, written by the FBI’s then-director of counterintelligence.

“If we get him to admit to breaking the Logan Act, give facts to DOJ & have them decide. Or, if he initially lies, then we present him [redacted] & he admits it, document for DOJ, & let them decide how to address it.”

Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell claimed the “stunning” evidence proves that Flynn was framed by “corrupt agents at the top of the FBI.”

“The government produced to Mr. Flynn stunning Brady evidence that proves Mr. Flynn’s allegations of having been deliberately set up and framed by corrupt agents at the top of the FBI,” Powell wrote on Friday.

“The government deliberately suppressed this evidence from the inception of this prosecution — knowing there was no crime by Mr. Flynn,” she wrote.

Attorney General William Barr has indicated that he believes the FBI’s “Russia collusion” investigation into Trump and his campaign is “one of the greatest travesties in American history” because it was launched “without any basis” by Trump’s political opponents to “sabotage” his presidency.

“I think the president has every right to be frustrated, because I think what happened to him was one of the greatest travesties in American history,” Barr told Fox News host Laura Ingraham last month.

“Without any basis they started this investigation of his campaign, and even more concerning, actually is what happened after the campaign, a whole pattern of events while he was president,” Barr added. “So I — to sabotage the presidency, and I think that – or at least have the effect of sabotaging the presidency.”

