Democrat FCC Commissioner Joins Soros Open Society Foundations

Image Credits: Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung, Flickr.

A former Democratic commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission is joining George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, the group announced.

Mignon Clyburn, the daughter of Rep. James Clyburn (D., S.C.), will help the group financed by the liberal billionaire advance “social justice.”

“We welcome former FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn as the latest member of the 2018 class of our Leadership in Government fellows,” the group said in a tweet sent Monday. “Learn more about her and the other fellows, all seasoned public servants who are advancing economic and social justice.”

Read more


Related Articles

Trump’s Education Dept. Defends Student Privacy

Trump’s Education Dept. Defends Student Privacy

Government
Comments
Feds Probing Identity Fraud in Citizenship Applications

Feds Probing Identity Fraud in Citizenship Applications

Government
Comments

Boehner: Feds should not interfere in recreational marijuana decisions

Government
Comments

Trump Basher Mark Sanford Ousted In Key South Carolina Primary

Government
Comments

Lawmakers agree: Marijuana Prohibition Doesn’t Work

Government
Comments

Comments