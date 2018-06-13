Democrat FCC Commissioner Joins Soros Open Society Foundations

A former Democratic commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission is joining George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, the group announced.

Mignon Clyburn, the daughter of Rep. James Clyburn (D., S.C.), will help the group financed by the liberal billionaire advance “social justice.”

“We welcome former FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn as the latest member of the 2018 class of our Leadership in Government fellows,” the group said in a tweet sent Monday. “Learn more about her and the other fellows, all seasoned public servants who are advancing economic and social justice.”

Read more