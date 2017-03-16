Democrat: Fight Fake News By Watching MSNBC

Democratic congressman Rep. Ted Lieu of California on Thursday said, “The best way to oppose fake news is for people to watch outlets like MSNBC where you report real news all the time.”

Lieu is a cosponsor of a resolution that slams President Trump and calls him out for “fake news”.

The congressman licked the boots of MSNBC with no sense of dignity as he attempted to promote his House Resolution that supposedly fights “fake news and alternative facts.”

Last month, Rep. Lieu said on Twitter that Donald Trump needs a “mental health exam”, but the more the congressman opens his mouth the more it seems like he is the one in need of psychological help.

