Democrat: Fight Fake News By Watching MSNBC

Democratic congressman Rep. Ted Lieu of California on Thursday said, “The best way to oppose fake news is for people to watch outlets like MSNBC where you report real news all the time.”

Lieu is a cosponsor of a resolution that slams President Trump and calls him out for “fake news”.

The congressman licked the boots of MSNBC with no sense of dignity as he attempted to promote his House Resolution that supposedly fights “fake news and alternative facts.”

Last month, Rep. Lieu said on Twitter that Donald Trump needs a “mental health exam”, but the more the congressman opens his mouth the more it seems like he is the one in need of psychological help.

53 Million Euro Fine For ‘Fake News’, AKA Telling The Truth


Related Articles

"Thank You Sir": Congressman Refers to Rachel Maddow as a Man

“Thank You Sir”: Congressman Refers to Rachel Maddow as a Man

U.S. News
Comments
Mutiny? VA Hospital in Florida Takes Down Portrait of President Trump

Mutiny? VA Hospital in Florida Takes Down Portrait of President Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Maddow: Trump’s ’05 Tax Return Was ‘Sterling’ Because Melania Needed Citizenship

U.S. News
Comments

Coincidence? Obama Makes Surprise Visit to Hawaii 48 Hours Before Judge Blocks Trump Travel Ban

U.S. News
Comments

Trump: Judge Blocking New Immigration Order Is ‘Unprecedented Judicial Overreach’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments