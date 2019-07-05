Democrat Harasses Trump Supporter For Wearing MAGA Hat, Claims He Was "Standing Up to a Nazi"

The utter hysteria of the left shows no signs of letting up.

A Democrat harassed a Trump supporter at a restaurant in DC for wearing a MAGA hat then claimed it was wrong he got kicked out because he was merely “standing up to a Nazi”.

Yes, really.

“Just got thrown out of Hill Country DC for standing up to a Nazi. Don’t go there ever again. They support Trump and Nazis,” tweeted self-proclaimed “progressive communicator” TJ Helmstetter.

Helmstetter then explained how after seeing the man’s MAGA hat he told him, “We don’t tolerate racism in this city”.

So you harassed a Trump supporter for wearing a hat then got kicked out for it. And to you that's "standing up to a Nazi". Total hysteria. pic.twitter.com/rSsWtcXeMl — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 5, 2019

Guy wears MAGA hat at my favorite restaurant. I say “hey are you from dc?” He says “no.” I say “we don’t tolerate racism in this city.” His girlfriend then physically jabs fingers into my chest and starts threatening me. Management tells me to leave, not woman who assaulted me. — TJ Helmstetter (@TheTJHelm) July 5, 2019

The Trump supporter’s girlfriend then physically confronted Helmstetter, who was asked to leave by management.

Helmstetter immediately assumed the moral high ground because the benchmark for what qualifies as a “Nazi” these days (amongst hysterical morons) is expressing support for the President of the United States.

“This individual seems to believe that everyone who voted for Trump, 63 million fellow citizens, is a Nazi,” commented Michael Tracey. “That’s incredibly corrosive to social cohesion. And of course, the current rhetoric around “concentration camps” reinforces this incendiary belief.”

This individual seems to believe that everyone who voted for Trump, 63 million fellow citizens, is a Nazi. That's incredibly corrosive to social cohesion. And of course, the current rhetoric around "concentration camps" reinforces this incendiary belief https://t.co/p53jYSXxMX — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 5, 2019

“No, you accosted a guy wearing a #MAGA hat who wasn’t bothering anyone, his girlfriend told you to get lost, and @HillCountryWDC management made a great call and kicked you out for harassing their customers,” remarked John Cardillo.

No, you accosted a guy wearing a #MAGA hat who wasn’t bothering anyone, his girlfriend told you to get lost, and @HillCountryWDC management made a great call and kicked you out for harassing their customers. https://t.co/exK0yfCmrA — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 5, 2019

Thanks to the media radicalizing the left, we now live in a society where many leftists actually think half the voting population of America are literal “Nazis” because they hold different political views.

David Wohl summed it up best.

“Never-Trumper liberal gets his ass kicked by a woman and thrown out of a restaurant. Awesome. Totally awesome.”

Never-Trumper liberal gets his ass kicked by a woman and thrown out of a restaurant. Awesome. Totally awesome. https://t.co/vZVCPYXKdF — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) July 5, 2019

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————