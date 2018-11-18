Democrat Judges Overseeing Florida, Georgia Recount Efforts

The federal and state judges charged with making crucial decisions in the vote recount efforts in Florida and Georgia all have ties to the Democratic party.

There are currently a handful of recounts going on in Florida and Georgia, including gubernatorial, Senate, and statewide races. Arguably, the most crucial decisions in these recounts are being overseen by judges that were either appointed by a former Democratic president, or, at the very least, have loose ties to the Democratic party.

In Florida, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker and Leon County Circuit Court Judge Karen Gievers are the judges in question. Both judges made consequential rulings this week that extended the weekslong recount efforts that have drawn ire from Florida Republicans and President Trump.

Read more