Democrat-Led States to Sue Trump over Blocking Funds to Planned Parenthood

Democrat-led states allied with Planned Parenthood are challenging the Trump administration’s new rule that would block about $60 million in family planning funding to the organization because it provides and refers for abortions.

Officials from Washington, Oregon, Connecticut, New York, and California say they will sue the Trump administration over the new rule that marks a clear line between abortion and family planning.

The rule, slated to go into effect in April, governs Title X, the federal grant program that provides funding for family planning services. It reinstates President Ronald Reagan’s “Protect Life Rule,” which bars the “co-location” of federally funded family planning clinics and abortion clinics.

The new regulation prohibits the use of the funds to “perform, promote, refer for, or support abortion as a method of family planning.”

However, Planned Parenthood and other abortion vendors who wish to continue to receive Title X family planning funds may do so if they choose either to end their abortion services from all locations that receive the Title X funding, or move those abortion services offsite to an entirely different location.

