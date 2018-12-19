Democrat NY State Senator Tells Twitter User to Kill Herself, Twitter Gives Him a Free Pass

Image Credits: Andy Melton / Flickr.

Earlier today, NY state Senator Kevin Parker told a Twitter user to kill herself in response to a tweet she sent.  Parker was reacting to a tweet written by Candice Giove, the deputy communications director for the New York state Senate’s Republican majority. Giove accused Parker of illegally transferring his parking placard to a different vehicle, and then parking it in a bike lane. Here is Parker’s response to the tweet:

Parker’s unhinged tweet isn’t even the most disturbing part about this story.  What’s truly unsettling is that Twitter is refusing to enforce their own policies against Senator Parker. Not only was Parker’s tweet completely against Twitter’s code of conduct, but Parker continued to post another two tweets further targeting Giove.

Although Parker deleted his tweet telling Giove to kill herself, he continued to attack her on Twitter. Parker’s original tweet was clearly against Twitter’s code of conduct, but continuing to target Giove after his deleted tweet was another blatant violation of Twitter’s policies. This begs the obvious question, why is Twitter refusing to enforce its own policies against Parker?

For many reading this article, the answer is already clear.  Twitter is refusing to enforce their policies simply because Parker is a Democrat. After all, what other reason could there possibly be?

Read more


Related Articles

Rand Paul: Government Shouldn't Be Kept Open To "Keep Spending Money Like There's No Tomorrow"

Rand Paul: Government Shouldn’t Be Kept Open To “Keep Spending Money Like There’s No Tomorrow”

U.S. News
Comments
Tucker Carlson Stands Strong: 'We're Not Intimidated, We'll Continue to Tell The Truth'

Tucker Carlson Stands Strong: ‘We’re Not Intimidated, We’ll Continue to Tell The Truth’

U.S. News
Comments

Democrat Reps., Lawyers Escort Caravan Migrants Across the Border

U.S. News
comments

FBI Memo Raises New Questions About Timing Of Andrew McCabe’s Firing

U.S. News
comments

Professor: “God-Like” Google Has Been “Weaponized” For Political Purposes

U.S. News
comments

Comments