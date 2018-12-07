Democrat Ocasio-Cortez Threatens Donald Trump Jr. with Subpoena Over Meme

Newly-elected socialist congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to a meme shared by Donald Trump Jr. by threatening him with a federal subpoena, in a tweet some are calling a violation of US Code.

On Thursday, Donald Jr. shared a meme on Instagram depicting an imaginary exchange between Ocasio-Cortez and President Donald Trump.

“Why are you so afraid of a socialist economy?” Ocasio-Cortez asks President Trump in the meme.

Trump responds, “Because Americans want to walk their dogs, not eat them.”

Alongside his Insta share, Trump Jr. quipped, “It’s funny cuz it’s true!!!”

The meme evidently triggered Ocasio-Cortez into telling Don Jr. it’s not a good idea to ridicule a member of Congress who will have subpoena power next month.

I have noticed that Junior here has a habit of posting nonsense about me whenever the Mueller investigation heats up. Please, keep it coming Jr – it’s definitely a “very, very large brain” idea to troll a member of a body that will have subpoena power in a month. Have fun! https://t.co/oQ6MsdJYCk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 7, 2018

Others also commented on the feud, including former Fox News host and current Donald Jr. love interest Kimberly Guilfoyle, who chastised Ocasio-Cortez for apparently using the power of her office to lob threats at political adversaries.

Did you just threaten to subpoena someone for criticizing you? As a lawyer and former prosecutor I find this deeply troubling. https://t.co/OqIpBkbsIS — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) December 7, 2018

I just want to be clear: Did a member-elect of Congress just threaten a private citizen with a subpoena over a meme? There is no way in hell that this can be legal. Is @Ocasio2018 emotionally stable enough for Congress? https://t.co/np59DrTgq2 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 7, 2018

Are you threatening to use your power as a federal official to subpoena anyone who mocks or otherwise disagrees with you on the Internet? https://t.co/6Ymzqb2Y6Y — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 7, 2018

The House prohibition on the very kind of threat that @Ocasio2018 just made to @DonaldTrumpJr couldn't be clearer: lawmakers are "prohibited from threatening punitive action" against people/groups for not politically supporting the lawmaker. Ethics Committee should investigate. pic.twitter.com/NNIPp1vsyv — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 7, 2018

.@Ocasio2018 must face sanctions for her blatant violation of House rules regarding leveling punitive threats with the power of her office. The rules, and that she broke them, are both crystal clear. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) December 7, 2018

According to Jim Hoft at TheGatewayPundit.com, Ocasio-Cortez may have violated federal law by making the threat, specifically 42 U.S. Code § 1983 – Civil action for deprivation of rights.

“It appears Ocasio-Cortez broke federal law by threatening a US citizen with retaliation for snarky tweets,” writes Hoft. “You can’t use the power of the law to get back at people for their Instagram memes, Alexandria!”

“According to — 42 U.S. Code § 1983 – Civil action for deprivation of rights”

Every person who, under color of any statute, ordinance, regulation, custom, or usage, of any State or Territory or the District of Columbia, subjects, or causes to be subjected, any citizen of the United States or other person within the jurisdiction thereof to the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured by the Constitution and laws, shall be liable to the party injured in an action at law, suit in equity, or other proper proceeding for redress, except that in any action brought against a judicial officer for an act or omission taken in such officer’s judicial capacity, injunctive relief shall not be granted unless a declaratory decree was violated or declaratory relief was unavailable. For the purposes of this section, any Act of Congress applicable exclusively to the District of Columbia shall be considered to be a statute of the District of Columbia. (R.S. § 1979; Pub. L. 96–170, § 1, Dec. 29, 1979, 93 Stat. 1284; Pub. L. 104–317, title III, § 309(c), Oct. 19, 1996, 110 Stat. 3853.)

As if realizing she might have crossed a line, Ocasio-Cortez later backpedaled, claiming her remarks definitely weren’t a “threat” and admitting she doesn’t have the “power to subpoena anybody.”

For the GOP crying that this is a “threat” – I don’t have power to subpoena anybody. Congress as a body, GOP included, has the power. No indiv. member can issue a subpoena unless they are a Chair (which, as a freshman, I can assure you I will not be). Also must be under purview. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 7, 2018

Donald Jr. has not officially responded to Cortez’s subpoena threat.