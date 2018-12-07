Democrat Ocasio-Cortez Threatens Donald Trump Jr. with Subpoena Over Meme

Newly-elected socialist congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to a meme shared by Donald Trump Jr. by threatening him with a federal subpoena, in a tweet some are calling a violation of US Code.

On Thursday, Donald Jr. shared a meme on Instagram depicting an imaginary exchange between Ocasio-Cortez and President Donald Trump.

“Why are you so afraid of a socialist economy?” Ocasio-Cortez asks President Trump in the meme.

Trump responds, “Because Americans want to walk their dogs, not eat them.”

Alongside his Insta share, Trump Jr. quipped, “It’s funny cuz it’s true!!!”

The meme evidently triggered Ocasio-Cortez into telling Don Jr. it’s not a good idea to ridicule a member of Congress who will have subpoena power next month.

“I have noticed that Junior here has a habit of posting nonsense about me whenever the Mueller investigation heats up,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a tweet Friday.

“Please, keep it coming Jr – it’s definitely a “very, very large brain” idea to troll a member of a body that will have subpoena power in a month.”

“Have fun!” she added.

Others also commented on the feud, including former Fox News host and current Donald Jr. love interest Kimberly Guilfoyle, who chastised Ocasio-Cortez for apparently using the power of her office to lob threats at political adversaries.

According to Jim Hoft at TheGatewayPundit.com, Ocasio-Cortez may have violated federal law by making the threat, specifically 42 U.S. Code § 1983 – Civil action for deprivation of rights.

“It appears Ocasio-Cortez broke federal law by threatening a US citizen with retaliation for snarky tweets,” writes Hoft. “You can’t use the power of the law to get back at people for their Instagram memes, Alexandria!”

“According to — 42 U.S. Code § 1983 – Civil action for deprivation of rights

Every person who, under color of any statute, ordinance, regulation, custom, or usage, of any State or Territory or the District of Columbia, subjects, or causes to be subjected, any citizen of the United States or other person within the jurisdiction thereof to the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured by the Constitution and laws, shall be liable to the party injured in an action at law, suit in equity, or other proper proceeding for redress, except that in any action brought against a judicial officer for an act or omission taken in such officer’s judicial capacity, injunctive relief shall not be granted unless a declaratory decree was violated or declaratory relief was unavailable. For the purposes of this section, any Act of Congress applicable exclusively to the District of Columbia shall be considered to be a statute of the District of Columbia.

(R.S. § 1979; Pub. L. 96–170, § 1, Dec. 29, 1979, 93 Stat. 1284; Pub. L. 104–317, title III, § 309(c), Oct. 19, 1996, 110 Stat. 3853.)

As if realizing she might have crossed a line, Ocasio-Cortez later backpedaled, claiming her remarks definitely weren’t a “threat” and admitting she doesn’t have the “power to subpoena anybody.”

Donald Jr. has not officially responded to Cortez’s subpoena threat.


