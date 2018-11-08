Democrat Rashida Tlaib Dances with Palestinian Flag at Victory Party

Democrat Rashida Tlaib danced wearing the Palestinian flag at a victory party in Tuesday evening, after she won a largely uncontested race for the open seat in Michigan’s heavily Democratic 13th congressional district.

Tlaib is one of two Muslim women elected to Congress on Tuesday, along with Ilhan Omar, who replaced outgoing Rep. Keith Ellison in Minnesota’s 5th congressional district. Ellison was the first Muslim elected to Congress. Both Tlaib and Omar have extreme anti-Israelviews. Tlaib is the first Palestinian-American elected to Congress.

This is History. Watch every second of this. Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian and Muslim American congresswomen, proclaims victory. Share widely, and be inspired. #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/oP7qWJyHJK — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) November 7, 2018

In the video, Tlaib delivered a victory speech in which she acknowledged her family watching from abroad in the Palestinian Authority-administered West Bank. She dedicated her victory, in part, to the Palestinian cause: “A lot of my strength comes from being Palestinian,” she said.

After Tlaib won her primary race in August, she published several anti-Israel tweets, and re-tweeted a fan who declared that Tlaib’s “first fight was for Palestine, always Palestine.”

