Democrat Reps., Lawyers Escort Caravan Migrants Across the Border

Two Democratic legislators and immigration lawyers escorted a group of Central American caravan migrants in Tijuana past U.S. guards and through border gates on Monday evening.

The group of favored migrants at the Otay Mesa port of entry included Maria Meza, the Central American woman who was photographed when she brought her two children right up to the U.S. border as border officers launched tear gas to repel aggressive migrants. The group also included several teenagers who will soon turn 18 and lose the legal protections set for non-adult migrants.

“After 7hrs, I can now confirm: Maria Meza & her kids — featured in this @Reuters image fleeing tear gas at the border last month — just filed for asylum,” tweeted California Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gonzalez. “They’re on American soil.”

