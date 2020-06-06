Democrat Senators Kneel During Moment of Silence for George Floyd

Five Democrat senators knelt during a moment of silence for George Floyd — a black man who recently died in police custody in Minneapolis — on Capitol Hill Friday afternoon.

Sens. Tim Kaine (D-VA), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Michael Bennet (D-CO) knelt during the tribute, which lasted for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time that video showed fired Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck before he died. Chauvin faces a second-degree murder charge over the incident.

5 Democratic Senators — Sens. Michael Bennet (Colo.), Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Martin Heinrich (N.M.), Tim Kaine (Va.) and Chris Van Hollen (Md.) — kneel as Senate Democrats hold moment of silence. https://t.co/otHljvtzyY pic.twitter.com/4RS4iPSImG — The Hill (@thehill) June 4, 2020

During the event, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) delivered remarks about Floyd’s life.

“Today we gather here in solemn reverence to not just mark his tragic death but to give honor to his life,” Booker stated, according to The Hill. “George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor. May we honor those dead by protecting all who are alive.”

Speaking to reporters afterward, Booker said the moment of silence was a “very painful moment.”

