Democrat: "Some Kids Are Unwanted, So You Kill Them Now or You Kill Them Later"

Alabama State Rep. John Rogers went on an unhinged abortion rant yesterday, insisting, “Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later.”

The statement was made while lawmakers were debating a bill that would ban most abortions in the state.

“Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later,” said Rogers. “You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or you kill them later.”

Republican Rep. Bradley Byrne, who is challenging Sen. Doug Jones in 2020 for his Senate seat, expressed his alarm at Rogers’ statement.

“It’s an abomination that Alabama has a Senator in @DougJones who is unabashedly pro-abortion & refuses to stand up to this type of extremism from members of his party in defense of innocent human life,” said Byrne, adding, “Alabama deserves a 100% pro-life voice representing us in the US Senate.”

The Alabama bill would hit abortionists with a minimum 10 year jail sentence while making abortion a Class A felony and attempted abortion a Class C felony.

Although the bill, which bans abortions except in the circumstance of a threat to the mother’s life, was passed, it is expected to be struck down in the lower courts, setting the scene for what supporters will be a Supreme Court battle.

