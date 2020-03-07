Democrat Strategist Justin Horwitz: Joe Biden Is ‘Mentally Deteriorating’

Democrat strategist and backer of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) Justin Horwitz said during a Thursday appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight that Joe Biden (D) is “mentally deteriorating”

Horwitz added that it will be a “disaster” if the Democrat establishment’s purported efforts to “shield” the former vice president prevail, leading to a head to head matchup with President Trump.

Horwitz, an outspoken Sanders supporter, spoke with Tucker Carlson Thursday night and discussed the Democrat establishment’s purported efforts to “shield” a “mentally deteriorating” Biden from the public.

“He is a candidate that is mentally deteriorating. People in the Democratic establishment say, ‘Oh don’t say that.’ They really believe that they can shield Joe Biden from public scrutiny and the reality is, they can’t,” he said.



You won’t believe how mentally focused Biden was just 12 yrs ago. A look at Biden then & now clearly shows dementia. And a look at how old this field of candidates is compared to past Presidents?

“We all see what’s going on here and it’s going to be a disaster if we nominate Joe Biden,” he added.

When asked by Carlson if he believes that the Democrat establishment is “perfectly aware” of what is happening with Biden, Horwitz noted that “everyone is perfectly aware with what is happening with Joe Biden,” calling him a “candidate in decline.”

Read more

Don’t forget, boosting your immune system during a crisis is just as important as storable food! Don't wait until it's all gone!