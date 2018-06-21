Democrat Volunteer Threatens To Kill Republican Reps' Kids Over 'Zero Tolerance' Immigration Policy, Report Says

Florida law enforcement officials arrested a man on Thursday who allegedly called the office of Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) and threatened to kill his kids over the media’s recent hysteria over the child-separation immigration policy.

Laurence Key, who is accused of calling Mast’s office 478 times, allegedly told an intern at Mast’s office, “I’m going to find the congressman’s kids and kill them,” The TC Palm reported.

Key continued, allegedly saying, “If you are going to separate kids at the border, I’m going to kill his kids.”

“Don’t try to find me because you won’t,” Key added.

After being arrested, Key allegedly told investigators that he never threatened to hurt Mast’s children, but said, “Mast should be separated from his kids.”

“Key’s social media pages show he is very politically active,” WPTV noted. “He volunteers regularly for the Democratic Party of Martin County and has volunteered many hours for Planned Parenthood, according to a friend of Key’s.”

The TC Palm notes that authorities federally charged Key with communication of a threat to kidnap or injure a person.

Mast has a daughter and two sons who are under the age of eight.