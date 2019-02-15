Democrat Vows To Terminate Trump's "Fake Emergency" Declaration

As news broke of President Trump preparing to declare a national emergency to open up funding for border security, one Democrat immediately vowed to derail the move before it has even begun, calling it ‘fake’.

Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro, who has repeatedly called for Trump to be impeached, vowed to “terminate” the declaration through a joint resolution in the House, saying that he does not believe Trump has the legal authority to go ahead.

“I don’t think that it’s a national emergency. I think this would be a fake emergency.” Castro told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer:

Castro also took to Twitter to spread the ‘fake emergency’ term and declare his intentions to derail it:

If @realdonaldtrump declares a national emergency to fund his border wall, I’m prepared to introduce a resolution to terminate the President’s emergency declaration under 50 U.S.C. 1622. (National Emergencies Act) #FakeEmergency — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) February 14, 2019

Other Democrats jumped on the bandwagon.

And I will cosponsor it. This #FakeEmergency is a disgrace. https://t.co/YXwZX0hUhw — Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) February 15, 2019

I will cosponsor this resolution. If the House passes it, under the National Emergencies Act the Senate will have 15 days to vote up or down. This isn’t about building or stopping the wall; it’s about defending the Constitution. https://t.co/Q6hvx5T6CI — Tom Malinowski (@Malinowski) February 14, 2019

I thank my colleague, @JoaquinCastrotx, for his diligence and duty to protect our lands. I will support him in this endeavor. #FakeEmergency https://t.co/7L0MPlG5Ij — Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (@RepGonzalez) February 14, 2019

Gun violence is a national emergency Climate Change is a national emergency Income inequality is a national emergency Access to healthcare is a national emergency Building a wall on the southern border is not. — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) February 14, 2019

“I am prepared, if the president does declare a national emergency to build his border wall, to file a joint resolution under the National Emergencies Act that would essentially terminate his declaration,” Castro noted.

Castro, whose twin brother Julian Castro, is running for President in the 2020 election, also said that Congress should challenge Trump’s declaration.

“We would have a vote either on my resolution or somebody else’s on the House floor, and it is my understanding that that resolution would have to be voted upon in the Senate,” Castro said.

“And there have been very critical comments that have been made by senators, including Republican senators, about the president’s ability and the wisdom of declaring a national emergency for this purpose.” the Congressman added.

“We’ll challenge him in Congress, we’ll challenge him in the courts, and I think the American people will challenge the president,” Castro said.