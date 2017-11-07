Democrat Walks Out of Moment of Silence for Texas Massacre Victims

A junior Democratic congressman walked out of a moment of silence Monday night for victims of this weekend’s mass shooting at a Texas church.

In a video posted to Facebook Monday evening, California Rep. Ted Lieu said that he would not join his colleagues who were observing the moment of silence in the chambers of the House of Representatives.

“I can’t do this again; I’ve been to too many moments of silences,” Lieu said in the video. “In just my short period in Congress, three of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history have occurred. I will not be silent.”

“I urge us to pass reasonable gun safety legislation, including a universal background check law supported by 80 percent of Americans, a ban on assault rifles and a ban on bump stocks,” Lieu added.

Read more


Related Articles

No Joke: USA Today Warns Of ‘Chainsaw Bayonet’ Mods On Texas Killer’s Gun

No Joke: USA Today Warns Of ‘Chainsaw Bayonet’ Mods On Texas Killer’s Gun

U.S. News
Comments
Buzzfeed Reporter: Honoring Victims of Communism Is 'White Nationalist Talking Point'

Buzzfeed Reporter: Honoring Victims of Communism Is ‘White Nationalist Talking Point’

U.S. News
Comments

Trial of Cliven Bundy and his Sons Delayed…Again

U.S. News
Comments

Nationwide Anti-Trump Temper Tantrum Takes Place Today

U.S. News
Comments

Brazile: Hillary’s Campaign Was ‘A Cult’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments