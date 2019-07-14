Democratic Chicago Mayor Bans ICE From City Police Databases Ahead Of Planned Raids

The mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, said that the city was to ban ICE from accessing police databases in the city, according to Breitbart.

The news comes after reports of potential raids set to take place in more than 10 U.S. cities on Sunday.

The mayor said about the city’s police: “They will not team up with ICE to detain any resident. We have also cut off ICE access from any CPD databases and that will remain permanent. Chicago is and will always be a welcoming city that will never tolerate ICE tearing our families apart.”

CHICAGO BUSINESS LEADERS ON PROTECTING IMMIGRANT COMMUNITIES: The Mayor joins Chicago business leaders to discuss support and protection of immigrant communities. Watch and share: https://t.co/maUfV9Z5qu — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 10, 2019

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed that the city’s Citizen and Law Enforcement Analysis and Reporting database will not be available to ICE officials.

He stated: “All other federal agencies still have access to these systems, as sharing this information is crucial to active criminal investigations in which we are partnering with federal agencies along with intelligence sharing functions that are vital to national homeland security functions.”



Ken Cuccinelli, Acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director said ICE is prepared to remove approximately one million illegal aliens on CBS News Sunday.

Cuccinelli said:

“[ICE agents are] ready to just perform their mission which is to go and find and detain and then deport the approximately one million people who have final removal orders. They’ve been all the way through the due process and have final removal orders. Who among those will be targeted for this particular effort or not is really just information kept within ICE.”

Sunday’s raids are set to target 2,000 illegal immigrants. Last month, Trump called off a similar effort after details leaked to the Washington Post. It was suggested that Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan was responsible for the leak.

A recent Harvard/Harris survey shows a majority of Americans back plans to deport illegal aliens if Congress fails to act.