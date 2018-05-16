Democratic Control: Senate Passes Resolution to Restore Net Neutrality

The Senate passed a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution on Wednesday that, if signed by President Donald Trump, would restore the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) net neutrality regulations.

The Senate passed the CRA, S.J. Res. 52, 52-47, featuring mostly Democratic support, although, Sens. John Kennedy (R-LA), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) also voted for the measure.

Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee Chairman, argued that voting for the Democrats’ CRA resolution would restore regulations that would treat the Internet “as a public monopoly.”

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) said on the Senate floor before the vote on Wednesday, “Today some in Congress are trying to give the government more control [of the Internet.]”

Read more


Related Articles

YouTube Restores Controversial Video After Media Pressure

YouTube Restores Controversial Video After Media Pressure

U.S. News
Comments
Dem Senator Upset Homeland Security Enforces US Immigration Law

Dem Senator Upset Homeland Security Enforces US Immigration Law

U.S. News
Comments

‘Broward Coward’ Scot Peterson Starts Receiving $8,702-A-Month Pension

U.S. News
Comments

Florida Judge Rules Ballots were Illegally Destroyed in Wasserman Schultz Race

U.S. News
Comments

DCCC Hit With Ethics Complaint After Secret Recording Released

U.S. News
Comments

Comments