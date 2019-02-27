Democratic Donor Ed Buck Sued by Family after Overdose Death: Report

The mother of a man who died in the West Hollywood apartment of prominent Democratic Party donor Ed Buck filed a wrongful-death lawsuit Tuesday.

LaTisha Nixon, who reportedly names Buck and the Los Angeles County District Attorney as defendants in the lawsuit, said she grew frustrated after authorities failed to file criminal charges for the 2017 overdose death of her 26-year-old son Gemmel Moore.

Moore, a black male escort, was found by police on July 27, 2017, inside the 63-year-old’s apartment. Moore’s death was initially classified as an accidental methamphetamine overdose.

