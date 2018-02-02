Democratic Generic Congressional Ballot Advantage Trending Down

A Monmouth Poll released on Wednesday that shows the heavily hyped Democratic generic Congressional ballot advantage has virtually disappeared is the latest poll indicating Democratic chances for major Congressional midterm gains are trending down.

On December 22, the Real Clear Politics Average of Polls gave Democrats a 13-point advantage in the generic Congressional ballot.

Breitbart News reported last month — when the January 19 Real Clear Politics Average of Polls gave Democrats a 7.8-point advantage in the generic Congressional ballot — “the heavily hyped 2018 ‘Blue Wave’ on which the 77-year-old’s dream of Democratic Party restoration rests may have already reached its crest.”

The Real Clear Politics Average of Polls as of February 1 still shows Democrats have a 7.3 percent generic Congressional ballot advantage, but the more recent polls included in that average show the advantage to be much lower.

