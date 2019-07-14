Democratic Governor Blames Trump For Leftist Who Firebombed ICE Facility

The Democratic Governor of Washington State believes there is one person to blame for an incident in which a far-left activist tried to firebomb an ICE facility; President Trump.

Governor Jay Inslee was responding to the attack, during which 69-year-old Willem Van Spronsen, who was armed with a rifle, was shot dead after throwing Molotov cocktails at the building and nearby cars.

Van Spronsen was an Antifa activist and reportedly wrote a manifesto explaining the motives behind the attack.

However, according to presidential candidate Inslee, President Trump is to blame.

Inslee said Trump was “intentionally trying to create anxiety and fear among undocumented families”.

He also tried to deliberately mislead people about the nature of the attack by claiming it is unknown whether Van Spronsen was targeting detainees or staff, when it was established almost immediately that the incident was an anti-ICE attack.

“We don’t know the motivation,” Inslee told CNN Saturday. “I’m going to keep an open mind about this as the investigation proceeds and I hope that calm can be the order of the day.”

Inslee again suggested that Trump was to blame for the attack for creating “anxiety” in the community.

“We know at this moment there is tremendous anxiety in our community,” he said. “We know there is tremendous anger about the inhumanity going on at the border. I know seeing children in cages as we have seen is extremely heartrending to all of us. I know at the moment we have to hope that we can remain calm.”

It seems overwhelming obvious that Van Spronsen was radicalized by people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez falsely describing detainment facilities as “concentration camps”.

That explanation is certainly more accurate than blaming President Trump, which is patently absurd.

