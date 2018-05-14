Democratic House Hopeful Decries 'Mansplaining' In Congress In New Ad

A Maryland Democrat running for Congress decried the lack of female doctors in the House and promised to tackle widespread “mansplaining” on healthcare if elected.
Nadia Hashimi, a pediatrician and author, is seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination to replace Rep. John Delaney, D-Md. Delaney is leaving his seat to run for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.
In her first official 30-second ad announcing her campaign for Maryland’s 6th District, Hashimi says Congress has “too many multimillionaires and politicians ‘mansplaining’ health care.”