Democratic House Hopeful Decries 'Mansplaining' In Congress In New Ad

Image Credits: YouTube.

A Maryland Democrat running for Congress decried the lack of female doctors in the House and promised to tackle widespread “mansplaining” on healthcare if elected.

Nadia Hashimi, a pediatrician and author, is seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination to replace Rep. John Delaney, D-Md. Delaney is leaving his seat to run for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

In her first official 30-second ad announcing her campaign for Maryland’s 6th District, Hashimi says Congress has “too many multimillionaires and politicians ‘mansplaining’ health care.”

Read more


Related Articles

A dress code for polling places? Supreme Court to decide constitutionality

A dress code for polling places? Supreme Court to decide constitutionality

Government
Comments
SCHLICHTER: Brutalized By Trump’s Winning, Liberals Nip at Conservatives’ Ankles

SCHLICHTER: Brutalized By Trump’s Winning, Liberals Nip at Conservatives’ Ankles

Government
Comments

Trump Helps Swing State Candidate

Government
Comments

Trump’s Iran Strategy Has Dems Crying Wolf Despite Success in Korea

Government
Comments

Harry Reid Leaked Trump Collusion Letter After Brennan Phone Call

Government
Comments

Comments