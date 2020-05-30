Democratic Minnesota Gov Tim Walz Suggests 'White Supremacists' to Blame For Riots

Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Friday night appeared to try and shift the blame for the relentless riots in his city onto “white supremacists.”



BREAKING: Democrat Minnesota Governor says he believes “white supremacists” & “cartels” are part of chaos in Minneapolis “These folks will blend in.” — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2020



“When asked by a reporter if Walz was aware of rumors that white supremacists had joined some of the looting he said, ‘My suspicious and what I’ve seen on this, yes,'” NBC News reported.

Minneapolis Governor Tim Walz suggests “white supremacists” to blame for riots. pic.twitter.com/Mzthqve9Z9 — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) May 30, 2020



Michelle Malkin predicted similar would happen just hours earlier.

Somehow, @CNN will find a way to blame “white supremacists” for this. Just wait. https://t.co/GPcKNIUTdU — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) May 30, 2020



When you look at these protests you may see Black Lives Matter, antifa and liberal white women but when Gov Walz looks at them all he sees is “white supremacists.”

Rioters open, climb in & throw boxes out of UPS truck trying to avoid protest in #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/GiW0gVuhRj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2020



Check out these white supremacists trying to break into an ATM:



And here they are looting and ransacking an Office Depot:

Inside a ransacked Office Depot. pic.twitter.com/zpSlYQXgeQ — Sophia Narwitz (@SophNar0747) May 30, 2020



Don’t forget how they were filmed breaking into cash registers at Target!



These riots were the purest expression of white supremacy!

Minneapolis: Somali rioters shout “Free Mohamed Noor” on CNN. Mohamed Noor was MPD’s first Somali cop who shot and killed a white woman who called police for help. pic.twitter.com/I2VxGOi56h — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) May 30, 2020

“I’m Mexican… F**k white people bro, they bad as f**k” pic.twitter.com/ieNchiB2sY — PoleyThePolarBear (@PoleyBear1350) May 29, 2020



Note the “white power” fists!

The Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct was set on fire on Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/J6vjZKoCeQ — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 29, 2020

The scene the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct on Thursday evening. pic.twitter.com/pE1WoRshV1 — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 28, 2020

Raw footage of the George Floyd Murder and Minneapolis Riots.

