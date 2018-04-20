Democratic Party Lawsuit Claims Russia, Trump campaign, and WikiLeaks Conspired to Disrupt 2016 Election

The Democratic Party on Friday sued President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, the Russian government and the Wikileaks group, claiming a broad conspiracy to help Trump win the 2016 election.

The multi-million-dollar lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court says that “In the Trump campaign, Russia found a willing and active partner in this effort” to mount “a brazen attack on American Democracy.”

The suit says that “preexisting relationships with Russia and Russian oligarchs” with Trump and Trump associates “provided fertile ground for [the] Russia-Trump conspiracy.”

The common purpose of the scheme, according to the Democratic National Committee, was to “bolster Trump and denigrate the Democratic Party nominee,” Hillary Clinton, while boosting the candidate of Trump, “whose policies would benefit the Kremlin.”

Read more